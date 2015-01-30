Pickipedia: learn to play 23 rhythm guitar riffs

Armed with our encyclopaedic cornucopia of rock picking patterns, these 20 essential riffs (and three challenges) are designed to take your rhythmic precision and speed to the next level

We’re kicking off our Rock Rhythm Workout with a look at how your picking technique influences how you ultimately sound.

If you’re struggling with your rhythmic chops then these riffs are for you. We’ve grouped them into three categories: down-picking, down- and up-picking, and a mixture of the two with extra chords and trickier rhythms.

You can dive straight in at the start or delve into some of the harder riffs. There’s no right or wrong. There’s a challenge at the end of each section that you can measure your progress by.

Remember, your progress is best measured by playing to a metronome, mixing up comfortable tempo playing and also pushing your limits.