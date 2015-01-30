Pickipedia: learn to play 23 rhythm guitar riffs
Introduction
Armed with our encyclopaedic cornucopia of rock picking patterns, these 20 essential riffs (and three challenges) are designed to take your rhythmic precision and speed to the next level
We’re kicking off our Rock Rhythm Workout with a look at how your picking technique influences how you ultimately sound.
If you’re struggling with your rhythmic chops then these riffs are for you. We’ve grouped them into three categories: down-picking, down- and up-picking, and a mixture of the two with extra chords and trickier rhythms.
You can dive straight in at the start or delve into some of the harder riffs. There’s no right or wrong. There’s a challenge at the end of each section that you can measure your progress by.
Remember, your progress is best measured by playing to a metronome, mixing up comfortable tempo playing and also pushing your limits.
Riff name: Diabolus In Musica
This basic metal riff is designed to get your pick hand comfortable switching between palm mutes and down-picking. Vary the placement of the B b 5 for a challenge.
Diabolus In Musica tab (right-click to download)
Diabolus In Musica audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Riffing With The Alien
This riff follows the theme of switching between palm mutes and normal picking at a higher tempo.
The powerchord rhythmic placement should provide a challenge.
Riffing With The Alien tab (right-click to download)
Riffing With The Alien audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: One May
The odd grouping of each phrase provides the greatest challenge here.
Count ‘1 2 3, 1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2, 1 2, 1 2, 1 2’ to keep time.
One May tab (right-click to download)
One May audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Black Hole Fun
This grungey powerchord riff will test your counting skills due to its 6/4 time signature.
The challenge is playing downstrokes on the syncopated offbeats.
Black Hole Fun tab (right-click to download)
Black Hole Fun audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Mötley Blüe
This typical hair-metal riff is based on a repeated open fifth string with moving two-string chords. Use your third and fourth fingers to play the chords.
Mötley Blüe tab (right-click to download)
Mötley Blüe audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Audiowave
The syncopated second note of this Tom Morello-style riff can be a challenge. It’s on the last 16th note of beat 1, so it falls momentarily before beat 2.
Audiowave tab (right-click to download)
Audiowave audio (right-click to download)
CHALLENGE! Riff name: Justice For One
This down-picked riff ramps up the speed to a whopping 180bpm and also includes some fast fret-hand chord slides.
It will not only challenge your pick-hand speed, stamina and ability to switch from palm muting to standard picking, but also fret-hand accuracy too.
Justice For One tab (right-click to download)
Justice For One audio (right-click to download)
120-140bpm: Novice Noodler
Nothing else matters, bar nailing it at this speed
150-170bpm: Speed Demon
...And picking for all! You’ve got a hand like a jackhammer
180-190bpm: Thrash Legend
Move over Hetfield, it’s my turn to ride the lightning!
Riff name: Maiden Gallop
Follow the picking directions precisely and don’t cut corners. If you struggle, slow down and try recording your playing to see if it sounds in time.
Maiden Gallop tab (right-click to download)
Maiden Gallop audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Reverse Gallop
The reverse of the infamous gallop is equally important. Gradually build up until you are comfortable switching between the two.
Reverse Gallop tab (right-click to download)
Reverse Gallop audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Megariff
This riff will test your picking precision as you change strings. The eighth notes interrupt the 16th note flow, providing a challenge.
Megariff tab (right-click to download)
Megariff audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Take Heed In Cumbria
The gallop rhythm here feels more like a short burst rather than a regular pattern, testing your ability to keep control as you go from fast to slow.
Take Heed In Cumbria tab (right-click to download)
Take Heed In Cumbria audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Holy Punishment
The main focus of this Megadeth-style riff is on developing short alternate-picking bursts. Practise at a slower tempo in order to get this tight.
Holy Punishment tab (right-click to download)
Holy Punishment audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Stonehenge
This QOTSA-style riff can be tricky because of the groupings of three.
Beats 2 and 4 will feel slightly off-balance since they begin with an up-pick instead of a down.
Stonehenge tab (right-click to download)
Stonehenge audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Bring The Noise
This Anthrax-style riff is designed to develop two-hand coordination at speed. Start at a leisurely 100bpm, gradually bringing up the tempo as you develop.
Bring The Noise tab (right-click to download)
Bring The Noise audio (right-click to download)
CHALLENGE! Riff name: Going Crazy In Panama
Combining alternate-picked drone notes with a variety of three-string chords can be a challenge for any aspiring hard-rock legend.
Developing 16th-note accuracy and consistency on the fifth string is key, so build up the tempo gradually.
Going Crazy In Panama tab (right-click to download)
Going Crazy In Panama audio (right-click to download)
100-115bpm: Tremor
By Jovi! You’ve got the basics down
115-130bpm: Earthquake
By now, you're on the crazy train
130-145bpm: Eruption
Audition for new über-band Ozzy Halen
Riff name: Metalriffa
It can be tricky to ‘land’ on a downstroke on beats 2 and 4. Try not to fudge any of the picking in the sextuplet rhythm; practise slowly and accurately instead.
Metalriffa tab (right-click to download)
Metalriffa audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Phantom Riff
This riff will help you develop your triplet accuracy and there’s plenty of slowing down and speeding up in the pick hand.
Phantom Riff tab (right-click to download)
Phantom Riff audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Attack Of The Killer Threes
This is the ultimate sextuplet challenge that will really help hone your picking skills. Your pick hand will ‘memorise’ the tricky rhythmic pattern over time.
Attack Of The Killer Threes tab (right-click to download)
Attack Of The Killer Threes audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Dime's Trickbag
Make sure you play a very definite fret-hand mute for every rest in this Pantera-style riff. This will help you to anticipate the following picked offbeat note.
Dime’s Trickbag tab (right-click to download)
Dime’s Trickbag audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Dime's Delight
This riff follows a similar theme to the previous riff but introduces quick 32nd-note bursts. At most song tempos 32nd notes are very quick, so practise slowly.
Dime’s Delight tab (right-click to download)
Dime’s Delight audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: Slipmat
This Slipknot-style riff can be played with straight alternate picking, but we’ve notated the method of always picking in the direction of the next note.
Slipmat tab (right-click to download)
Slipmat audio (right-click to download)
Riff name: One Second On Mars
This riff takes the previous arpeggio-picking pattern to the next level, with wide string skips to test your pick hand’s speed of movement and accuracy.
One Second On Mars tab (right-click to download)
One Second On Mars audio (right-click to download)
CHALLENGE! Riff name: Dream Seater
This tricky John Petrucci-style riff contains lots of funky offbeats and combines many of the difficult single-string rhythms we've looked at, including bursts, triplets, arpeggios and syncopated up-picks.
Dream Seater tab (right-click to download)
Dream Seater audio (right-click to download)
135-150bpm: Prog-spawn
Don your cape and start picking
150-175bpm: The Great Progression
You’re a riffing wizard
175-190bpm: Professor Prog
Arise, the prog-rock picking master!