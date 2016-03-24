How to record your band, part 8: overdubs

For the rest of this 10-part weekly series, in association with Steinberg, keep checking the hub page.

In episode 8 on tracking the band we talked about choosing to leave some parts like guitar solos for an overdub stage.

It's best to keep these parts to a minimum to retain the live vibe of the recording and avoid noticeable contrast between performance and studio sessions but there's no reason your big solo part or low key leads can't be made to sound like it was recorded in the room when it comes to the mixing stage next.

Like the vocal session, we're tracking in more of a home recording environment but instead of complicating the session with mic'ing an amp, we're going to use Cubase's guitar amp modelling options and effects to record some subtle and organic lead parts to enhance our song.

