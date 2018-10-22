How to record an electric guitar amp

RECORDING WEEK : While many of us will record our electric guitars straight into a DAW and use guitar amp and effects modelling to create the sounds we want, there’s just something about recording a proper guitar amp in a live room, particularly a full-fat valve amp.

As with recording an acoustic, however, mic’ing up an amp is a process that requires a bit of knowledge, and a fair bit of trail and error to get the ideal sound. Here’s how to set your amp up for recording, and get your mics set up to capture that sound in the best possible way.

For more in-depth recording tips, see our guide on how to record studio-quality electric guitar tracks at home.

Start with your guitar

A great guitar sound starts at the business end of your signal path. With your guitar set up with fresh strings that are played in, you’ve got the first link in the chain sorted.

Get your sound

Before you get started with microphones, fine-tune your pedal and amp settings to get them the best they can be to your ears in the room.

Try moving your amp to different positions in the room – or even a different room if possible – and see where it sounds best. Set your drive, EQ and overall level to a place where you feel comfortable, then move on to the mic.

Speaker easy

The position of your mic in relation to your speaker can radically change the sound

As we just mentioned, if you’re getting a great sound in the room, the only job the mic has to do is capture it. But the position of your mic in relation to your speaker can radically change the sound.

Put simply, depending on where you position the mic, you can change the sound it’s capturing from bright to dark. The brightest tone is found dead-centre of the speaker – right on the dust cap. As you move the microphone to the edge of the speaker, you’ll find the sound gets progressively darker.

Distance will also play a key role in your resulting tone – placing the mic very close to the speaker will capture the amp’s sound in detail, with a lot of attack and definition. With this type of setup you’re recording the sound of the speaker, with hardly any room sound.

The further you move the microphone away from the speaker, the more you’ll capture the room reflections, adding ambience and depth to your sound.

The examples on the following pages also illustrate how multiple mics can affect tone.