How to create 3 classic delay sounds

Delay can be so much more than just straight echo – here, we'll show you three different ways to take control of your repeats.

First up, controls. Most delays offer three main controls, but they aren’t always called the same thing. Here’s how to make sense of them…

Rate

This knob (aka Time or Delay) handles the length of time between your original note, and the repeated note from the effect. It’s often referred to in milliseconds, but some pedals allow you to set it by a note value (crotchets, quavers etc) in conjunction with a tap tempo switch to make setting the delay time easier.

Level

Sometimes referred to as the Mix, Blend or Effect control, this bad boy determines how loud the effected sound will be versus your guitar signal. It tends to work as a crossfader, so all the way to the left will give you your dry sound, all the way to the right will mean you’ll only hear the delayed notes, and 12 o’clock will give you equal volume of both.

Feedback

Some manufacturers call this ‘Regen’, others call it ‘Repeats’, but whatever you call it, it simply determines how many times you’ll hear an echoed note. Keep it low for tight single echoes, or whack it up for huge dubby oscillations.