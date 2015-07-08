Guitar setup: how to restring and balance a Floyd Rose locking vibrato

Many players who buy a Floyd Rose-equipped guitar don’t realise they’re dealing with an intricate piece of equipment until they have to change their guitar’s strings. Don’t panic: we can get you through this.

You’ll need to assemble a toolkit. Get yourself an electronic tuner, a pair of snips, fresh guitar strings and a couple of screwdrivers and add them to the Allen keys that you should have received with your guitar. If you take your time and follow our simple guide, you’ll be a Floyd aficionado in no time.