Guitar setup: how to repair a faulty guitar nut

We cannot overemphasise the importance of a guitar’s top nut. Most players assume that little strip of plastic, bone or brass is just there to keep the strings in the right place. There’s more to it than that.

A poorly cut and set-up top nut can cause bad intonation, string buzz and affect the playability of the first few frets of your guitar.

So, while there are other possible causes of string rattle, we’re going to concentrate on possible nut problems in our guide. Let’s get on the case.