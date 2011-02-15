24 alternative electric guitars under £1000

Our list of the best electric guitars under £1000 represents some of the finest six-string instruments in the world today. From classic Strats to pointy Vs - every player and every style is catered for. But if you think that's an eclectic mix, feast your eyes on this lot…

Hand-picked from the pages of Total Guitar, here are 24 alternative models: why stop at a Strat when you could drive a Mustang? If you want a Tele, how about the 'pimped-out' J5 Signature? And why settle for an eye-watering Dean Razorback when you could cause some serious damage with a BC Rich Draco!?

We'll kick off with the Hagstrom Super Swede Tremar P-90...

Originally launched in Sweden in 1970, the Hagstrom Super Swede was a twin humbucker guitar inspired by the design of the Gibson Les Paul. 40 years on, the Super Swede is back (albeit now made in China like the entire Hagstrom range), and is now available with a trio of P90 singlecoil pickups and a vintage style vibrato aka Tremar.

The Super Swede features a six-position rotary pickup selector (bridge solo; bridge and neck; bridge and middle; middle solo; middle and neck; neck solo), a master volume and three tone controls. That’s one for each pickup!

We can’t claim the Swede’s unusual wiring suddenly makes perfect sense when you plug it in, but we’re pretty sure it won’t matter when you hear the quality of the pickups.

The high output (or ‘spiced’ in Hagstrom marketing speak) P90 singlecoils are the business. All three pickups have power and clarity in equal measure and they blow the competition away in this price range. The Swede’s tone is best described as fat.

Verdict

This guitar is a smorgasbord of tonal brilliance. That trio of pimped P90 pickups can produce anything from sweet jazz to snarling rock and punk tones. No mean feat. You may find the switching system initially confusing, but patience is rewarded with one of the greatest tonal palettes we’ve experienced. Hey, they don’t call it ‘super’ for nothing.

5 out of 5

Pros: Fantastic tones, build quality.

Cons: Controls can be confusing.