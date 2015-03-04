How to play a blast beat

It's time to fix those drumming weaknesses! In the April 2015 edition of Rhythm Magazine we look at common areas where all drummers fall down at some point in their playing lives. Whether it's suffering from a weaker hand, a lack of dynamics and creativity or difficulty developing independence between the limbs.

In our Troubleshoot Your Drumming issue our tutors and guest drummers provide quick and easy fixes for 17 key playing areas to help transform your playing.

To those drummers who have just started using a double bass drum pedal or two bass drums, you'll want to learn the blast beat. Jason Bowld shows you how in this lesson. Watch part 1 (above), followed by the remaining parts below.

