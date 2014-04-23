Point Blank: live performance masterclass with Chris Liebing

DJ EXPO 2014: If you didn't already know, the London Electronic Arts Festival had its inaugural weekend this past November.

Bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music to the capital - Diplo, Giorgio Moroder, New Order and Kevin Saunderson, to name a few - LEAF 2-13 was a huge success and Point Blank were in the heart of the action hosting the masterclass room upstairs in the LEAF Hub.

One of the guests we were honoured to have joined us was Chris Liebing - the Techno titan and one of the world's biggest DJs. He talked about his live setup consisting of Maschine, Traktor, two laptops, a mixer and more! Luckily we had a camera there to film the whole thing. Watch it above and get inspired.

Learn more about Point Blank DJ courses

Return to the Point Blank booth