Point Blank: Jon Rundell masterclass

DJ EXPO 2014: No matter how many samples, sequences and synths you have, without the right arrangement a track aimed for the dancefloor will more than likely miss the target.

For DJs, tracks that take the crowd on a journey make their jobs easier and those tracks are more likely to get played and the right arrangement is just as important as the right mix.

In this masterclass, techno producer and DJ Jon Rundell talks about the importance of arranging your track for the floor and the moments that he's found work best in the club, through DJ sets at some of the world's biggest clubs.

