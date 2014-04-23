Collabor8-Music: what makes a great remix?

DJ EXPO 2014: In this video, Collabor8-Music's James Hockley talks abut what makes a good remix. Identifying what he believes to be the essential bases a remix needs to cover, James also chats about what would make him listen to and play a remix of a specific track.

A 21st century record label for DJs

Collabor8-Music is the record label of the future with its roots firmly in the old school way of thinking. Through their website the Collabor8-Music team are able to discover new talent with fresh material, no matter what style. If the music is good, they'll release a record!

The first steps

Collabor8-Music recognise and embrace new artists by inviting anyone to remix (in their own style) the tracks Collabor8-Music release. The remix can then be uploaded back to their site for consideration for the final release of the single, in the same way that any record label will consider different remixes for a final release.

Any mixers who make the final cut will be invited to become a Collabor8-Music artist. From there, they can create their own track with remix stems for release through the exact same channels.

How does it work?

For a small amount of money, you can buy stems for the track so that potential artists can create their version - be it house, dubstep, hip-hop, rock, pop, country... or any form of music, really. The point is that anyone can buy the stems, create their own version, and become a Collbor8-Music artist.

