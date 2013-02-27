How to set up a bass amp

BASS EXPO 2013 Many beginner players underestimate the importance of crafting a good tone on their bass amp and how much difference it can make to their sound. In the seventh instalment of our how to play bass guitar lessons, Ben Jones of The Institute shows you the basics behind setting up a bass amp.

About The Institute

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance is widely regarded as one of Europe's leading schools of modern music. Located in London and established over a quarter of a century ago, they have been developing and delivering cutting-edge courses to students of contemporary music for longer than any other UK-based school.

Check out the world class facilities and range of bass courses available at The Institute.

