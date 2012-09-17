Win your own fully loaded Boss pedalboard!

Has issue 232 of Total Guitar has got you dreaming of distortions, pining for pitch shifters or crazy for chorus? Then you're in luck, because TG has teamed up with the excellent people at Roland to offer one lucky reader the chance to pick and choose up to six pedals from Boss's extensive range of scintillating stompboxes to fill a BCB-60 pedalboard .

The BCB-60 is a lightweight but extremely tough powered pedalboard, packing a 1,000mA power adaptor and enough cables to power up to seven devices. The winner will have six spaces to fill on their new pedalboard to be used up by a combination of single or twin pedals (six compacts; four compacts and one twin; two twins and two compacts; or three twins). The pedals selected must be different models, with a maximum of one looper pedal. Once you've chosen your pedals, the padded interior will be customised to fit all of the selected pedals before being shipped to your door.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, simply head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tg232boss and answer the question below correctly.

Each year Boss hosts a World Championship competition that's based around one type of effect. Which one is it?

Looper

Delay

Harmoniser

Head to the competition page to enter!

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.