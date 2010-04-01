WIN tickets to see Joe Bonamassa...

Blues guitar hero Joe Bonamassa will
touch down in the UK for four dates this spring and, thanks to the kind
folk at the NEC
Group, we have two paris of tickets for his Birmingham NIA show on
31 May up for grabs, and a chance to shake his hallowed hands.
Having famously opened for BB King at
the age of 12, Bonamassa is one of those blues players with both a cool
history and the chops to back it up.
2010 marks the release of his 10th
solo album, 'Black Rock' (out 22 March), so these shows promise to be
pretty special!
To enter, just head to the dedicated competition page and answer the following question...
Where was Joe Bonamassa's most recent live DVD filmed?
A) Southbank Centre
B) Alexandra Palace
C) Royal Albert Hall
Competition closing date: 15/04/2010
PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter
this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's
reasonable satisfaction