WIN tickets to see Joe Bonamassa...

Blues guitar hero Joe Bonamassa will

touch down in the UK for four dates this spring and, thanks to the kind

folk at the NEC

Group, we have two paris of tickets for his Birmingham NIA show on

31 May up for grabs, and a chance to shake his hallowed hands.

Having famously opened for BB King at

the age of 12, Bonamassa is one of those blues players with both a cool

history and the chops to back it up.

2010 marks the release of his 10th

solo album, 'Black Rock' (out 22 March), so these shows promise to be

pretty special!

To enter, just head to the dedicated competition page and answer the following question...

Where was Joe Bonamassa's most recent live DVD filmed?



A) Southbank Centre

B) Alexandra Palace

C) Royal Albert Hall

Competition closing date: 15/04/2010





PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter

this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's

reasonable satisfaction