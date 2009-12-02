WIN TG's superguitar!

In issue 197, TG got our hands dirty and modified a guitar with the help of

Daemoness Guitars

' Dylan Humphries.

If our guide to a DIY Matt Bellamy guitar looks a bit too much like hard work, why not enter our competition to win a pre-loaded guitar?

We've teamed up with Black i Distribution, Korg UK, Sutherland Trading and Bare Knuckle Pickups to give away a

Spear NSG

, a

Korg Kaoss Pad 3

, a

Fernandes FSK-101 Sustainer kit

and a

Bare Knuckle Nailbomb

.

All this is the gear we've used in the tutorial, so you won't have to worry about performing any modifications yourself!

Click

HERE

to enter the competition

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction