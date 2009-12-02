WIN TG's superguitar!

In issue 197, TG got our hands dirty and modified a guitar with the help of
' Dylan Humphries.
If our guide to a DIY Matt Bellamy guitar looks a bit too much like hard work, why not enter our competition to win a pre-loaded guitar?
We've teamed up with Black i Distribution, Korg UK, Sutherland Trading and Bare Knuckle Pickups to give away a
, a
, a
Fernandes FSK-101 Sustainer kit
and a
.
All this is the gear we've used in the tutorial, so you won't have to worry about performing any modifications yourself!
Click
to enter the competition
PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction