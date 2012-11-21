Win one of five Blackstar HT-5R combos worth £349!

It might not seem like it, but it's already been five years since Blackstar burst onto the scene and took the guitar world by storm, and we're celebrating by offering five lucky winners the chance to bag a Blackstar HT-5R combo.

The HT-5R is designed both for practice and the studio, coming packed with ECC83 and 12BH7 valves and a 12-inch custom-designed Blackbird speaker. Along with a footswitch, digital stereo reverb and speaker-emulated output, there's also Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF), which lets you dial in the exact tone and character you want effortlessly, with just one control.

This is a small amp with a very big voice, and it's no surprise that it's one of the most popular products in Blackstar's line-up.

