WIN 3 Adam Black guitars!

Cover all bases with this cool combo of electric, bass and electro-acoustic guitars

This month, TG has teamed up with Adam Black distributors Rosetti (

www.rosetti.co.uk

) to give away three guitars to one lucky winner.

First, we´ve lined up a gig-ready O-5CE electro-acoustic (£223) with a solid spruce top and Grover hardware.

Next is the cool Orion Raised Centre solid body electric loaded with Adam Black-designed ASBO pickups (£265).

And finally there's the Gemini BT4 bass (£305), finished in Cherry Sunburst and featuring a 36-inch, 24-fret set-neck construction and the ASBO pickups once again.

You´ll also get a Rosetti padded gigbag for each guitar (worth £22 each).

Adam Black (

www.adamblackguitarcompany.co.uk

) has become known for producing great-value instruments, with artists like The Noisettes, The Ghost Of A Thousand and Sham 69 all opting for its recognisable guitar designs.

To enter the competition, click

HERE