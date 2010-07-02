Vox Virage Series 33 Double Cutaway: First look
The guitar
We’ve just received a Vox Virage 33 Series Double Cutaway in the office, and here’s how it looks.
Vox might be best known for its much loved AC30 amp, but it’s also pretty handy when it comes to making six strings. Having a proud heritage of odd shaped guitars like the Apache, ‘Teardrop’, and Phantom, its latest designs are more affordable additions to the Virage series.
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
Finish
Our review model came in the Teaburst finish. That’s a neatly carved slab of solid ash (also available in Trans Red). The Black and Goldtop versions are solid Mahogany.
CoAxe pickups
Those clever buggers at Vox have designed the CoAxe pickups to give you both humbucker and singlecoil sounds. They’re passive, and are controlled by a two-position toggle switch.
MaxConnect bridge
Vox’s aluminium MaxConnect bridge is the same model that comes on Vox’s most expensive (£2,000) Virage models. It’s ultra-lightweight, and promises to increase sustain with rock solid intonation.
Super Smooth tuners
Matching the MaxConnect’s sleek aesthetics are the Super Smooth tuners. Vox reckons these will give “enhanced tuning stability”.
