Video: Time-lapse guitar setup

Check out this time-lapse video of a guitar being setup by Nick Fraser, Technical Manager at Headline Music (PRS' UK distributor).

It's designed to promote their Summer Care Package offer, which comes with all new PRS guitars (details below), but makes good viewing for any guitarist wondering about the processes behind a professional guitar setup.

The video condenses the two hour job in which Nick dresses the frets, re-cuts the nut and adjusts the intonation into a two minute sequence.

Headline's Summer Care Package (which includes PRS strings and merchandise in addition to the return-to-base set-up) is available to customers purchasing a new US-made PRS guitar from an authorised UK main dealer until 31 August 2011.