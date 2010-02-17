More

Video: The Top 5 Brit-Pop Guitar Tunes

By

So, last night Oasis won the Brit award for Best British Album of the last 30 years for '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'

So, last night Oasis won the Brit award for Best British Album of the last 30 years for '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'. Some people think this is a good thing, others are just very, very angry.

Either way it gave us a flimsy excuse to crank up the old social networking devices and get some feedback about your favourite Brit-Pop guitar moments. TG realises none of you actually mentioned the Blur inclusion, but show us a British guitarist that hasn't wazzed that out of a budget amp and we'll show you a broken man. So, without further ado and in no particular order, here's TG's Top 5 Brit-Pop Guitar Tunes.