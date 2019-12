Everyone's favourite New York indie-man-boys, The Strokes, have released this jaunty little video of them having a jaunty little time during the recording sessions for their as-yet-untitled fourth album.

The new full-length is now apparently due to drop at some point in September (Strokes-time), which probably means we can expect it around Easter 2012. This is because they keep larking around with cameras instead of RECORDING SOME MUSIC.