VIDEO: RGT Grade Two Rock - A major pentatonic scale lesson (TG235)

TG kick-starts a new RGT Grade Two series with tips on how to hone your improvisation skills, all in one handy key

Download Total Guitar issue 235 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Apple Newsstand and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 26 November 2012.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade Two improv track in A major

You can stream and download RGT's Grade Two Rock track in A major below.

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Grade Two Rock improv track in A major (right-click to download)

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)