Check out this video of a giant Orange Amp cake for US television show ‘Ace Of Cakes´ (shown on Good Food in the UK).

The show follows the fortunes of mad-cap Maryland muffin-maker Duff Goldman and it´s surprisingly brilliant viewing.

In this clip he´s commissioned by the equally cool Clutch to make an Orange Amps cake as a thank you to local venue the 930 club.

It´s probably the most rock ‘n´ roll bakery clip you´ll watch today…

Thanks

to

Christopher Jackson

for the tip-off!