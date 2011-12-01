Video: Guitarist quits band on stage

Watch the video above to view the unexpected implosion of an amateur band in the US. Warning: there's some prominent bad language, and some truly disturbing 80s hair.

We're not sure whether Tim is the frontman, or the guitarist, we just know that, judging by the shouts of the crowd, he's not very popular - it's a bit like Wimbledon five years ago…

If you've got time to kill watching YouTube, you should also check out this video of Michael J. Fox rocking 'Johnny B. Goode' live in New York the other week. McFly's still got it…