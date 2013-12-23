VIDEO: Five of Total Guitar's favourite guest lessons of 2013

Here are five of Total Guitar's favourite video guest lessons of 2013, featuring Paul Gilbert, Andy James, Mattias IA Eklundh and Jon Gomm

Paul Gilbert rethinks alternate picking (TG236)

Andy James rips up the neck (TG241)

Mattias IA Eklundh introduces his freaky technique (TG243)

John 5 demos some creative tapping ideas (TG246)

Jon Gomm breaks down percussive guitar into the basics (TG248)