Video: 'Deptford' John Armitage talks guitar maintenance

Back in February of this year, BBC Introducing ran an online series, 'Musicians' Masterclass 2011', including a session with legendary guitar tech 'Deptford' John Armitage.

During the session, Deptford John talked the audience through the parts featured on the leading brands of electric guitars, explained how they work, gave tips on maintaining them and pointed out some common pitfalls to avoid.

It is essential viewing for any new guitarist, but even old-hands (for which much of this might seem second nature) may find that it's worth a watch.

View the lecture on the player above and, if you're interested in other aspects of the music industry, check out the rest of the series on the BBC Introducing site.

