Tutors Beware! Gibson Guitars Release Free iPhone App

Gibson guitars have launched their new app for the iPhone. The software includes a chromatic tuner, a metronome, chord diagrams and video lessons. It´s free too…

Considering the price, there´s some pretty advanced stuff on offer here. For example, the tuner is not only fully chromatic, it also has an easily selectable ‘simple´ setting for standard tuning, not to mention open G and open D options.

The metronome features tap-tempo inputting, as well as the usual options of timings and tempos. There will be further links within the app to free Gibson sponsored video guitar lessons.

As the current leading guitar apps (Guitar Toolkit etc) are all paid-for products, the Gibson app could well spark a price war and (hopefully) the launch of more free apps from it's competitors... *cough* FENDER *cough*.

Search 'Gibson guitar' on the iTunes store to find it.