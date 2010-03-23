Total Guitar issue 200 on sale now!

We´re very, very proud to announce that our 200th issue is now available at news-stands all over the UK, and it´s a pretty special edition.

We managed to line up (and fit in!) brand new interviews with all of our best-selling cover stars - Zakk Wylde, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Velvet Revolver, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Ash, Tenacious D and Justin Hawkins.

In addition, our resilient production editor Lucy somehow managed to squeeze 200 tips, tricks and lessons to help improve your playing, make you live longer and woo the opposite sex (probably).

So be sure to thank her for that when you´re sunning yourself in a Bel Air mansion and three of Steel Panther´s groupies are whipping up your egg-white omelette.

We´ve also put together an awesome extreme metal video riff collection, which features licks from the likes of Carcass, Napalm Death, Morbid Angel, Entombed and Textures.

If classic rock is more your thing, then you´ll probably enjoy learning Jimi Hendrix´s ‘Purple Haze´, The Beatles ‘Let It Be´ and Van Halen´s ‘You Really Got Me´.

We´ve also got fantastic competitions, which you could see you win EVERY bit of gear reviewed in the mag (that´s a prize worth over £4,000) and/or a MusicMan Petrucci guitar that´s been signed by Dream Theatre.

Pick it up on news-stands NOW and let us know what you think! Alternatively, subscribe or order single copies

right here

.