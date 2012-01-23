TG224: Noel Gallagher – The only guitar mag interview

The brand new issue of Total Guitar magazine is now on sale in the UK (and worldwide via digital channels), featuring an interview with the inimitable Noel Gallagher, plus a full tab of 'Live Forever'!
Features
Noel Gallagher
The soaring solo artist talks songwriting, gear and being a reluctant guitar hero
Johnny Marr
Indie guitar's godfather fields your questions on shredders, supergroups and his songwriting magic
Guitar Workout
Are your solos flagging? We can help!
Lamb Of God
Mark Morton and Willie Adler give a personal track-by-track breakdown of their latest firestorm, 'Resolution'
The Future Of British Riffs
The battle for riff supremacy with three of the best new heavy rock bands in the UK: Turbowolf, Hawk Eyes and The James Cleaver Quintet.
Diamond Head
Guitarist Brian Tatler reveals how he inspired Metallica and Megadeth
Plus! Eddie Phillips, Evanescence, Gojira, Thin Lizzy, Rise Against
Learn To Play
FULL TABS
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...
Oasis 'Live Forever'
Pink Floyd 'Mother'
Boston 'More Than a Feeling'
Blind Lemon Jefferson 'See That My Grave Is Kept Clean'
Radiohead 'Fake Plastic Trees' (strum-along)
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Black Keys 'Lonely Boy' (riff)
Essentials: Get Playing Now (Part Two)
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Matt Schofield Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Initial Stage Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.Reviewed this issue:
LTD MH-330FR
Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five
Blackstar HT-METAL
Tanglewood T6
Head to head: Doublecut humbucker axes
Fender Modern Player Marauder
TC Electronic PolyTune Mini
Head to head: Entry-level acoustic guitars
D*A*M Meathead M-25 fuzz
Tascam iXZ
Plus! Accessories, First Look: EVH Wolfgang USA HT, Ed's Shed: Re-stringing a classic guitar
Competition
