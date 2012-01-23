TG224: Noel Gallagher – The only guitar mag interview

The brand new issue of Total Guitar magazine is now on sale in the UK (and worldwide via digital channels), featuring an interview with the inimitable Noel Gallagher, plus a full tab of 'Live Forever'!

Features

Noel Gallagher

The soaring solo artist talks songwriting, gear and being a reluctant guitar hero

Johnny Marr

Indie guitar's godfather fields your questions on shredders, supergroups and his songwriting magic

Guitar Workout

Are your solos flagging? We can help!

Lamb Of God

Mark Morton and Willie Adler give a personal track-by-track breakdown of their latest firestorm, 'Resolution'

The Future Of British Riffs

The battle for riff supremacy with three of the best new heavy rock bands in the UK: Turbowolf, Hawk Eyes and The James Cleaver Quintet.

Diamond Head

Guitarist Brian Tatler reveals how he inspired Metallica and Megadeth

Plus! Eddie Phillips, Evanescence, Gojira, Thin Lizzy, Rise Against

Learn To Play

FULL TABS

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...

Oasis 'Live Forever'

Pink Floyd 'Mother'

Boston 'More Than a Feeling'

Blind Lemon Jefferson 'See That My Grave Is Kept Clean'

Radiohead 'Fake Plastic Trees' (strum-along)

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Black Keys 'Lonely Boy' (riff)

Essentials: Get Playing Now (Part Two)

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.Reviewed this issue:

LTD MH-330FR

Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five

Blackstar HT-METAL

Tanglewood T6

Head to head: Doublecut humbucker axes

Fender Modern Player Marauder

TC Electronic PolyTune Mini

Head to head: Entry-level acoustic guitars

D*A*M Meathead M-25 fuzz

Tascam iXZ

Plus! Accessories, First Look: EVH Wolfgang USA HT, Ed's Shed: Re-stringing a classic guitar

Competition

Win a Laney Ironheart half-stack worth over £1,000!

The original metal guitar tone could be yours