TG223: Slash – Exclusive new album report!

Total Guitar issue 223 will be available on 28 December in stores nationwide and, digitally, worldwide via Apple's Newsstand and Zinio. This issue we've got exclusive details on Slash's new solo record, plus a full tab of his Guns N' Roses classic 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.

Features

Slash

In our brand new studio report, TG gets the exclusive lowdown on the album set to revive rock 'n' roll guitar music in 2012. We're Stoked!

The Joy Formidable

Surviving as the guitarist in a three-piece isn't always easy. Learn how the formidable Ritzy Bryan does it.

Animals As Leaders

Want challenging instrumental music for a new generation with no monkey business? Then you'll love AAL

Bombay Bicycle Club

Guitarists Jamie MacColl and Jack Steadman answer your questions in our latest String 'Em Up.

Andy Powell

Meet the Wishbone Ash guitarist who pioneered twin lead playing

New bands for 2012

New year, new music. In our On The Up special, TG looks at a mammoth 33 guitar bands that you need to hear.

Plus! New interviews with Rush, Anthrax, Anna Calvi, Devin Townsend, Tony Iommi…

Learn To Play

FULL TABS

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...

Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine'

Thin Lizzy 'Whiskey In The Jar'

Black Sabbath 'Children Of The Grave'

Niccolò Paganini 'Caprice No.24'

The Jam 'That's Entertainment' (strum along)

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Steel Panther '17 Girls In A Row' (riff)

Essentials: Get Playing Now (Part One)

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.

Reviewed this issue:

Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster

Randall Diavlo RD50H

LTD TE-202

Head to head: Ring modulator pedals

Hagstrom Viking Rex-Tone

Boss BC-2 Combo Drive

Line 6 Mobile In/Mobile PD

SKB FootNote Amplified Pedalboard

T-Rex Tonebug Totenschläger

Plus! Accessories, First Look: LTD 330 Series, Ed's Shed: Restringing an acoustic guitar with bridge pins