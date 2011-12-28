TG223: Slash – Exclusive new album report!

Total Guitar issue 223 will be available on 28 December in stores nationwide and, digitally, worldwide via Apple's Newsstand and Zinio. This issue we've got exclusive details on Slash's new solo record, plus a full tab of his Guns N' Roses classic 'Sweet Child O' Mine'.
Features
Slash
In our brand new studio report, TG gets the exclusive lowdown on the album set to revive rock 'n' roll guitar music in 2012. We're Stoked!
The Joy Formidable
Surviving as the guitarist in a three-piece isn't always easy. Learn how the formidable Ritzy Bryan does it.
Animals As Leaders
Want challenging instrumental music for a new generation with no monkey business? Then you'll love AAL
Bombay Bicycle Club
Guitarists Jamie MacColl and Jack Steadman answer your questions in our latest String 'Em Up.
Andy Powell
Meet the Wishbone Ash guitarist who pioneered twin lead playing
New bands for 2012
New year, new music. In our On The Up special, TG looks at a mammoth 33 guitar bands that you need to hear.
Plus! New interviews with Rush, Anthrax, Anna Calvi, Devin Townsend, Tony Iommi…
Learn To Play
FULL TABS
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...
Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
Thin Lizzy 'Whiskey In The Jar'
Black Sabbath 'Children Of The Grave'
Niccolò Paganini 'Caprice No.24'
The Jam 'That's Entertainment' (strum along)
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Steel Panther '17 Girls In A Row' (riff)
Essentials: Get Playing Now (Part One)
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Matt Schofield Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Initial Stage Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.
Reviewed this issue:
Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster
Randall Diavlo RD50H
LTD TE-202
Head to head: Ring modulator pedals
Hagstrom Viking Rex-Tone
Boss BC-2 Combo Drive
Line 6 Mobile In/Mobile PD
SKB FootNote Amplified Pedalboard
T-Rex Tonebug Totenschläger
Plus! Accessories, First Look: LTD 330 Series, Ed's Shed: Restringing an acoustic guitar with bridge pins