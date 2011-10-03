TG220: Nirvana – The story of Fender's Kurt Cobain Jaguar

Total Guitar issue 220 is now on sale across the UK and it's a Nirvana special, featuring a full tab and backing track for 'Lithium', plus the exclusive story of Fender's new Kurt Cobain Jaguar.

Features

Nirvana

The full, exclusive story of Fender's Kurt Cobain Jaguar. Plus: We talk to original band member Chad Channing about the initial 'Nevermind' sessions and tab 'Lithium' in full.

Lenny Kravitz

We put your questions to the A-lister and he talks school days with Slash, playing with Prince and, err, splitting his trousers on-stage.

Bill Bailey

The musical comedian's first ever guitar mag interview!

Megadeth

Dave Mustaine gives us a glimpse of the 'Deth's new album, 'Thirt3en'.

The Black Crowes

We take an in-depth look at Rich Robinson's extensive tour rig.

Anthrax

Scott Ian and Rob Caggiano tell TG why they needed eight years to make 'Worship Music'.

And more!

Brand new interviews with Robbie Robertson, Frank Turner, '60s session ace 'Big' Jim Sullivan, Deftones, Funeral For A Friend, Turbowolf, Michael Kiwanuka (online: exclusive gallery from his album sessions) and Mick Mars.

Learn To Play

FULL TABS



Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for…

Nirvana 'Lithium'

Megadeth 'Tornado Of Souls'

Santana 'Samba Pa Ti'

The Band 'The Weight'

Traditional 'Korobeiniki' (the theme from 'Tetris')

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Opeth 'The Devil's Orchard' (riff)

Essentials: Fingerpicking

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear Reviews

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice

This month we look at the Charvel Desolation DS-1 ST, Squire Classic Vibe 50s Telecaster, Yamaha JR2, Head To Head: Italia Mondial Classic vs Michael Kelly Hybrid Special, Axe-Fx II, Head To Head: PRS SE Custom Semi-Hollow vs Hagstrom Deuce F, Schecter Chris Garza, MXR Noise Clamp, T-Rex Sensewah, accessories and Ed's Shed...