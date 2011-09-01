TG219: Trivium – New attitude, new guitars

Total Guitar issue 219 goes on sale in the UK on 2 September. We talk to Trivium about growing up in the spotlight, new signature guitars and five day tone quests.

Features

Trivium

Trivium have got over a rough patch. Now they reveal how they kept their heads above water to create 'In Waves'.

Leslie West

TG talks with the mighty Mountain man about his past and present.

Joe Satriani

We put YOUR questions to Satch.

Rival Sons

Unpressured time with Scott Holiday reveals his classic approach to rock.

Opeth

The Swedish five-piece have 'Heritage', but they're not afraid to innovate.

Dream Theater

John Petrucci takes us track by track through 'A Dramatic Turn Of Events'

And more!

Brand new interviews with Joe Bonamassa, Andy James, Horrible Crowes, rising blues ace Philip Sayce and promising acoustic troubadour Ben Howard (watch a TG-exclusive video of Ben Howard's 'The Wolves').

Learn To Play

FULL TABS:

Trivium 'Caustic Are The Ties That Bind'

Pixies 'Where Is My Mind?'

Joe Bonamassa 'Sloe Gin'

Johann Pachelbel 'Canon In D'

Frank Turner 'The Road' (strum along)

VIDEO LESSONS:

Red Hot Chili Peppers 'The Adventures Of Rain Dance Maggie' (riff)

Essentials: String Bends

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Three

RGT Grade Six Acoustic

Gear Reviews

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice

This month we've reviewed Yngwie Malmsteen's new signature Marshall head, the YJM100, a distinctly 'indie' looking Schecter (TSH-1) and the Jam, an interesting new iPad interface from Apogee. Not to mention the following…

MXR ZW90, Group Test: Modern metal singlecuts, Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 18 Combo, Strymon Lex Rotary, Head To Head: Morpheus Bomber vs DigiTech Whammy DT, BC Rich Joey Jordison Warlock II, Korg Pandora Mini.

Competition

WIN a Fender Standard Stratocaster signed by Sonisphere artists

Bag this HSS Strat signed by some of Sonisphere's biggest acts!