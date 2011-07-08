TG217: Thin Lizzy - a guitar legacy

Total Guitar issue 217 is now on sale. Featuring an expansive look at Thin Lizzy's incredible collection of guitarists past and present, including interviews with everyone from Scott Gorham to, err, Midge Ure, it's the definitive word on the rock legends' six-stringers.

Features

Thin Lizzy

Eric Bell, Brian Robertson and longest-serving guitarist Scott Gorham join TG to celebrate the legacy that is 'Lizzy.

Rush

As the prog rockers wrap up their worldwide Time Machine Tour, guitarist Alex Lifeson gives TG a personal tour of his extensive live rig.

Paul Weller

In an exclusive interview the modfather himself talks to us about the writing and recording of The Jam's definitive classic 'Going Underground'.

Robert Johnson

TG heads to the Mississippi Delta to investigate the chilling tale of the legendary blues guitarist.

Tom Morello

Yet another exclusive, the quote machine and Rage Against The Machine guitarist tells TG all about the creation of their "certifiable jam" 'Bulls On Parade'.

Twin Atlantic

On their first album proper, Glasgow's alt rockers put fads behind them as Gil Norton takes to the producer's chair.

Learn to play

Read the stories behind the songs, get the sound with any setup and play along with backing tracks on the CD.

FULL TABS:

Bon Jovi 'Wanted Dead Or Alive'

Jeff Beck 'Cause We've Ended As Lovers'

Children Of Bodom 'Was It Worth It?'

Faces 'Ooh La La' (strum along)

VIDEO LESSONS:

Thin Lizzy 'Jailbreak'

Rage Against The Machine 'Bulls On Parade'

The Jam 'Going Underground'

Arcade Fire 'Speaking In Tongues' (riff)

Click the links above to be taken to the individual lessons or just browse all of the video lessons for issue 217.

Gear reviews

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.

Highlights this month include a head to head battle of signature thrash axes, with the LTD James Hetﬁeld Snakebyte vs Dean Dave Mustaine Zero, the Dime Ampliﬁcation D100H and Fender Pawn Shop Series Mustang Special.

In addition, the Vox Series 22, Takamine and Tanglewood travel acoustics, Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine, The Creamery Wide Range humbuckers, Line 6 POD HD, ToneButcher Pocket Pus and MXR Custom Badass '78 Distortion are all reviewed in Total Guitar issue 217.

Competition

Win TC Electronic pedals worth £848!

We've teamed up with TC Electronic to offer one reader a grand total of eight of these coveted effects demons - that's an entire 'board's worth of pedals.