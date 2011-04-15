TG214: Zakk Wylde interview, tab and studio tour!

The latest issue of the new-look Total Guitar magazine is on sale now. Featuring Zakk Wylde, Steve Craddock, KT Tunstall, Periphery and the chance to learn AC/DC's classic Back In Black in an overhauled Learn To Play section.

In the mag

Zakk Wylde

The Wylde man is back, sober and better than ever. We meet the shred berzerker on his British invasion with Black Label Society. Zakk tells all about jamming with Captain Kirk, gives a guided tour of his Black Vatican studio and reveals a Black Label Guitar Bible for fans of his playing.

Djent

The story of djent, the new wave of progressive metal, told to you by its pioneers and leaders: Meshuggah, Periphery, Tesseract and Monuments. The experts explain all.

Steve Craddock

The 21st Century Mod, Paul Weller's trusted collaborator and Ocean Colour Scene man invites us into his Devon studio for an exclusive peak into his world of playing and vintage gear.

KT Tunstall

We take your questions on songwriting, looping pedals and rhythm playing tips to the Scottish acoustic star.

Learn To Play

Read the stories behind the songs, get the sound with any setup and play along with backing tracks on the CD.

AC/DC - Back In Black

Black Label Society - Bleed For Me

Guns N' Roses - Live And Let Die

Radiohead - Karma Police

Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen

Extreme - More Than Words

Trivium - Down From The Sky



Gear - massive new section

Over 20 pages of reviews and advice including the PRS SE 245, Gibson SG Special '60s Tribute, Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar HH, Manson MA-1, a distortion pedal GroupTest, acoustic Head To Head between Recording King and Tanglewood and the awesome new Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers.

On the site

Video Lessons

All of TG's Video Lessons are now hosted online through www.totalguitar.co.uk/video, but you'll have to buy the mag to get the most out of them. Here are all of the videos from TG214.

TG214: Sneak preview

Have a look inside the new issue right here!

Competition: Win a LTD Alexi 600 Blacky guitar worth £1,299!

Bag yourself a serious slab of signature metal guitar, as played by Children Of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho.