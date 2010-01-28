TG Backstage With Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti!

We just unearthed this rather splendid footage of when we went backstage with uber-rockers

Alter Bridge

in Atlanta, September 2005!



You may recall guitarist Mark Tremonti penning us an exclusive instrumental track called 'Ahavo Rabo Taco Salad' at the time - well when we flew out to Atlanta to interview him about it he very kindly showed us how to play it!





We then follow Mark as he has a bit of a chat with Staind frontman Aaron Lewis (whom Alter Bridge were touring with), soundchecks with other bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips, does our photoshoot and then rocks out on stage!





Alter Bridge are currently penning their third album, the follow up to 2007's 'Blackbird,' although rumours of a Creed reunion may put this on the backburner...

