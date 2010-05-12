More

Steal Their Sound: Willie Adler (Lamb Of God)

By

It's Grand Theft Axe as TG reveals the gems stashed inside professional gigbags!

Lamb Of God guitarist, Willie Adler, talks us through his gear list.

Guitar and amplifier

willie adler lamb of god guitar

Will Adler ESP (£2,129)
"It has Seymour Duncan JB59 [pickups] and a toggle switch but I always stick on the bridge. The neck has way more of a rounded tone, which is really good for a bluesy type solo with that warm round sound to it, but not so much with what I'm doing."

Mesa/Boogie 4x12 cabs (£1,099)
"There's no microphone on any of these speakers. There's one cabinet in an isolation box way off the stage that's mic'd. That way the mic never moves during load-out, and you get the same sound every single night."

Effects pedals

willie adler lamb of god amp

Rocktron Hush Super C (£245)
"When I'm onstage I can pick up interference from cell phones and lights or I can hear pilots' radios from planes because I'm wireless - it comes right through my speaker. This eliminates buzz, noise and feedback."

DBX 266XL Compressor/Gate (£189)
"This compressor is also a gate. There's a certain amount of gain that you can get out of those, but it also helps with compression and feedback as well. This helps me keep a really tight sound."

Mesa/Boogie Mark IV (£2,549 for Mark V)
"This has a five-band EQ on the front, so I scoop a little bit more mids than Mark, which helps the dynamic between the two of us. Especially when he solos, Mark can just sit up on top. I kick up a little bit more low end."

