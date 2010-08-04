Steal Their Sound: Scott Middleton (Cancer Bats)

Cancer Bats guitarist, Scott Middleton, talks us through his gear list.

Guitar and amplifier

First Act Custom Sheena (£POA)

"As soon as I sat down with it this guitar was inspiration in my hands. I went for the mahogany body with EMG 81 pickups and a kill switch, which I goof around with and make weird sounds."

Diezel Herbert 180W (£2,500)

"The best amp in the world! I stay on the third channel, which has a mid cut function and a level knob that brings up all the other frequencies and makes your sound really… present! I like a bright bitey guitar sound."

Effects pedals

Keeley Katana Clean Boost (£172)

"I use this pedal if I want a little extra push. When I was getting my Diezel rewired I had to use a different amp and this made it sound incredible. It almost makes your amp fart! It's great on vintage amps."

Blackstar HT DISTX (£109)

"I use this more as an overdrive pedal. Because it's valve driven it has a natural tone that complements my amp. It's like adding an extra gain stage. I use it mainly for solos."

Morley Bad Horsie Wah (£139)

"I'm the only guitar player so I have to go quickly between lead and rhythm - this has a switch that makes that a fast process. I use it mainly for solos but on the new record I use it on rhythm too."

ISP Decimator G-String (£255)

"This cuts out guitar feedback but if I put it in the effects loop of the amp it cuts out the hiss caused by power issues as well. This cleaned up my whole sound. There are rack mount versions but I love the pedal."

