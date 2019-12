Smashing Pumpkins have released the latest song from their

new 44-track give-away album ‘Teargarden By Kaleidyscope´.

Titled ‘A Stitch In Time´, the track is the third to be

taken from the new collection and you can hear all three in the player below. The band have been releasing one song at a time since last December.

Those

of you that prefer to pay for physical copies of your musical product can

expect the first EP release on 20 April.