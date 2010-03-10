Slash planning European tour dates

Slash has apparently “regained control” of his
website/MySpace and given fans an update regarding his plans post-solo album release
(7 April via Classic Rock, 10 May general release).
Writing on his MySpace blog the guitarist told fans:
“Tour dates are coming together. I will have Europe, Japan & Australia dates to announce by next
week. South America, Mexico
& US
dates will soon follow.”
“I'll announce the touring band next week as well. It´s
going to be a pretty f**king cool band to say the least.”
Check back soon for updates about the Slash tour dates.