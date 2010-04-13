Slash, Cancer Bats and Young Guns added to Download festival line-up

Thirty acts, including guitar legend Slash, have been added to the Download line-up. Our palms are officially sweaty.

Other bands announced include Cancer Bats (who appear in TG201, on sale 16 April), Young Guns, Atreyu, The Used, Porcupine Tree, BREED77 and as As I Lay Dying.

With triple-threat headliners AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine and Aerosmith, the new additions join what is looking to be one of the strongest rock festival line-ups we´ve seen in years.

The festival takes places 11-13 June at Donnington Park. Head to the

Download website

to view the full line-up and buy tickets.

Meanwhile, in recent Slash news, the guitarist is preparing to head out on the road in support of his new solo album.

Head here

to check out his first live performance (with Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale).

You might also want this legal

free download of 'Watch This'

featuring Dave Grohl and Duff McKagan.