Shortlist announced for Amplifier of the Year

From dinky all-valve practice/recording combos to big stage-ready heads, the market is awash with top quality guitar amps all vying for your money.

The following have all received a minimum four star rating in Total Guitar's reviews section; many have been awarded TG's Best Buy.

We asked for your votes to help select the Music Industry Association's 'Total Guitar Amplifier of The Year'. Those votes have now been used to compile a final shortlist, and the ultimate winner will be announced at the MIA Awards ceremony on the evening of 30 November 2011.

The shortlist, in no particular order, for Total Guitar Amplifier of the Year is:

Fender Super-Sonic Twin

Blackstar HT1-R

Orange Dark Terror

Engl Gigmaster 15 Head

Mesa Boogie TA15

Vox VT20+

Marshall YJM100

Vox Lil' Night Train