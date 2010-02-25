Renegades (Feeder) Announce New Set Of Tour Dates, Second EP

Renegades - the moniker that the chaps from Feeder adopted in January for their new back-to-basics live act - have announced a new string of tour dates and a new EP, ‘Renegades 2´.
As with the first Renegades EP, the band will give away the release as an exclusive four-track CD to anyone that buys a ticket for their live shows.
Check out the dates below and also the fan-shot video for ‘Sentimental´. Frankly, we weren´t expecting their shows to look this fun…
Renegades 2010 UK Tour Dates
15 April EDINBURGH, Cabaret Voltaire
16 April NEWCASTLE, Northumbria University
18 April SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
19 April CARDIFF, Millennium Hall
21 April PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms
22 April LONDON, Electric Ballroom
Buy Tickets For Renegades Shows
Renegades ‘Sentimental´ Video