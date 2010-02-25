Renegades (Feeder) Announce New Set Of Tour Dates, Second EP

Renegades - the moniker that the chaps from Feeder adopted in January for their new back-to-basics live act - have announced a new string of tour dates and a new EP, ‘Renegades 2´.

As with the first Renegades EP, the band will give away the release as an exclusive four-track CD to anyone that buys a ticket for their live shows.

Check out the dates below and also the fan-shot video for ‘Sentimental´. Frankly, we weren´t expecting their shows to look this fun…

Renegades 2010 UK Tour Dates

15 April EDINBURGH, Cabaret Voltaire

16 April NEWCASTLE, Northumbria University

18 April SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

19 April CARDIFF, Millennium Hall

21 April PORTSMOUTH, Wedgewood Rooms

22 April LONDON, Electric Ballroom

Renegades ‘Sentimental´ Video