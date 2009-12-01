Nine Inch Nails Tour Gear Up For Auction

NIN fans that were hoping for a u-turn on Trent Reznor´s decision to stop touring might be waiting a long time. In what we can only imagine as an attempt to reclaim his spare room, Reznor has decided to auction off an impressive collection of NIN ex-tour gear on

eBay

.

The growing list is made up of gear that NIN has used both in the studio and on previous tours, and currently features some drool-worthy specimens from Gibson, Dean, Jackson and Ibanez amongst others.

A statement on

NIN.com

reads “We've been going through the NIN touring and studio rigs and are getting rid of a large selection of gear and equipment the band is no longer in need of…We do not know which (if any) tour these items are from unless specified, nor can we get any items autographed, so please do not ask.”

Our current favourites include the ESP Custom Eclipse (featuring The Fragile artwork) PRS Custom 22 (complete with Roland GK-2A pickups) and 1980 Gibson Explorer. To view the complete list, click

here

.