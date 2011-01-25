NAMM 2011: The Gibson stand in pictures

From the weird to the just plain wonderful, Gibson had plenty of models to shout about on its stand at NAMM 2011.

Gibson Dethklok Explorer

A signature guitar for a cartoon band? Nope, Damon Albarn hasn’t gone all horns-in-the-air. Gibson has made this Explorer for the ‘Metalocalypse’ show’s band, Dethklok. Fans of the ’Klok will be sad to hear that it’s currently only available in the US.