NAMM 2011: The Gibson stand in pictures
From the weird to the just plain wonderful, Gibson had plenty of models to shout about on its stand at NAMM 2011.
A signature guitar for a cartoon band? Nope, Damon Albarn hasn’t gone all horns-in-the-air. Gibson has made this Explorer for the ‘Metalocalypse’ show’s band, Dethklok. Fans of the ’Klok will be sad to hear that it’s currently only available in the US.
To celebrate Clapton’s use of a Les Paul on the seminal ‘Blues Breakers’ album, Gibson unleashed the Beano Artwork Les Paul featuring a paintjob from the 7 May 1966 edition of ‘The Beano’. Guitars and Biffo The Bear: together at last. Ask your parents, kids.
After a flood hit Gibson’s factory last year, the water and paint left a swirling pattern in the floor. To mark the occasion, Gibson’s paint shop has recreated the pattern as a finish option.
Billie Joe’s new Gibson J-180 is based on the model used by The Everly Brothers. Tweaks include star inlays on the fretboard and Billie Joe’s name on the trussrod cover. The only thing is, it’s limited edition and costs over $4,000. Despite being afraid to scratch it, we played it, and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ has never sounded so good.
Roughly translated, Morte means death, which is pretty fitting for a Gothic guitar. We love the matte ebony finish and black chrome hardware. Expect to pick one up for around £900.
Similarly to the SG, this Gothic Les Paul features Gibson GEM active pickups, and will be available in limited quantities. If you want one, you’d better be quick!
This J-160E is based on the Lennon guitar currently residing in Cleveland’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. It features John and Yoko’s caricatures from their famous ‘Bed-In’ protest in 1969.
Still deciding which grandparent to sell to get your hands on Buckethead’s signature model? Leave the old folk alone and go for this instead. Two kill switches, Gibson USA pickups and a massive saving on the original.
It’s the same as the BFG you’ve come to know and love, except Gibson has added a vibrato. The eagle-eyed among you will notice that the whammy bar isn’t fitted. We reckon some thieving monkey must have half-inched it.