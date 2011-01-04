NAMM 2011: ESP Metallica signature guitars

ESP has kicked off 2011 in style by announcing new signature guitars for Metallica and Slayer, including one brand new body design! Check out the new models below.



ESP James Hetfield Snakebyte

ESP james hetfield snakebyte signature guitar

First up is the James Hetfield Snakebyte, available in Black and Snow White. Built around a brand new set-neck body design, it's perhaps the most attention grabbing guitar of the new batch, featuring an EMG 81 and EMG 60 pickup at the bridge and neck respectively, Sperzel locking tuners, a TonePros locking bridge and perloid snake inlays on the fingerboard. There will also be a more affordable LTD version produced.

ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE

ESP kh-2 se and ltd kh-se kirk hammett signature guitar

The brand has also announced a new, extremely limited, run of Kirk Hammett Signature Series guitars in Metallic Greenburst - the ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE. The ESP model is limited to a run of 100 guitars and will feature a Floyd Rose bridge, Gotoh tuners, EMG 81 and EMG 60 pickups (like the Snakebyte), a partially scalloped fretboard and green perloid skull inlays. The LTD version will be limited to a 300-strong run and features a Floyd Rose Special bridge, as well as ESP tuners and pickups.

LTD Slayer-2011 'Reign In Blood' Anniversary guitar

LTD slayer-2011 'reign in blood' guitar

Finally, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Slayer's seminal album 'Reign In Blood', ESP has also unveiled the LTD Slayer-2011. Another limited run (this time just 250 will be made), the anniversary model features pentagram inlays, custom artwork, a TOM bridge, an alder body and EMG 81 and EMG 85 pickups.

Head to the ESP Guitars blog for more information on their 2011 releases an keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news.

