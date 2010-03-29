More Hendrix ‘Rock Band’ game details emerge

Details about the recently-revealed Jimi Hendrix ‘Rock Band´ game deal are beginning to emerge.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Hendrix´s classic album ‘Axis: Bold As Love´ will be made available as downloadable content to owners of the current ‘Rock Band´ title from 30 March.

In addition, it´s also mooted that - should the aforementioned Hendrix content prove successful - fans could see a Hendrix avatar and replica guitar controller, presumably with Fender´s endorsement.

It looks like a dedicated game is yet to be confirmed, but TG reckons that the game manufacturers, Harmonix, would be mad not to take full advantage of their exclusive deal.

Earlier this year,

Janie Hendrix let slip

that she (on behalf of Experience Hendrix) had given the go-ahead for Hendrix´s music to be used in the popular guitar-sim.

