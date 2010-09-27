Monster Riffs Week: Part one on Total Guitar!

Issue 207 of Total Guitar, on sale this Friday (1 October), contains everything you need to know about identifying, playing and creating cool guitar riffs, no matter what genre of music you're into...

We look at the riff writing style of Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards, aka 'the human riff machine'; explain what a guitar riff is and how you can write one. Plus, we have a not-to-be-missed riff writing masterclass with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland and Cancer Bats guitarist Scott Middleton.

TG207 also contains the Top 50 Modern Guitar Riffs, as voted for by you the TG readers! You'll never guess who's landed the No 1 spot...

Killer riff content every day this week!

To get you excited about our forthcoming Monster Riffs issue this Friday, each day this week we will be posting never before published, riff-focused interviews with Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Lamb Of God's Mark Morton and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, plus lots of other riff goodies to keep you entertained!