Lou Reed and Metallica reveal album details

Lou Reed and Metallica have announced that their forthcoming collaborative album is set to be titled 'Lulu' and is scheduled for release on 31 October.

'Loutallica' - as the collaboration has been affectionately dubbed by fans and lazy, lazy online journalists - have setup a new website, loureedmetallica.com, which they will use to reveal more details about the recordings, including tracks titles and inspiration.

In a statement on the aforementioned website, the band(s) told fans,

"'Lulu' was inspired by German expressionist writer Frank Wededkind's plays 'Earth Spirit' and 'Pandora's Box', which tell a story of a young abused dancer's life and relationships and are now collectively known as the 'Lulu Plays'…

"Originally the lyrics and musical landscape were sketched out by Lou for a theatrical production in Berlin, but after coming together with the 'Tallica boys for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York in 2009 all guilty parties knew they wanted to make more music together."

Some of the song titles from 'Lulu' have also been revealed, including 'Junior Dad', Mistress Dread' and 'Pumping Blood', but artwork is yet to surface.

