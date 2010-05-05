John Frusciante & Omar Rodriguez Lopez offer free download-only album

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitaristJohn Frusciante and Mars Volta nut-case/genius Omar Rodriguez Lopez have collaborated on a 'free' seven-track download album.

According to Omar's site, where the collection is available, the record was actually recorded several years back.The duo are now undertaking one of those Radiohead-style 'donations welcome' schemes, with all proceeds going toward the Keep Music In Schools campaign.

This burst of generosity could be explained by the fact that all of the tracks are experimental jams (with no vocals) called things like '4.17am'. It's still well worth a listen though and it's for a good cause, so head here to download it.