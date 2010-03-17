Jack White collaborates with Jay-Z

According to GQ magazine, Jack White has teamed up with Jay-Z

and the pair have recorded a new song together.

When asked by the men´s mag if he´d ever considered a hip-hop direction, White replied, "I just did a record with Jay-Z. We did a

song together a few weeks ago.”

Both artists are famously workaholics and mutual admirers of

each other´s musical output, so perhaps it´s not that surprising. White seems

pleased though.

“It was incredible,”

said White. “I played him something that I've been kicking around for a while

and he immediately came out with words for it. It's unbelievable-sounding."

Well in that case, we´ll believe it when we hear it. But for

now, we´re content to create our own mash-up by rapping '99 Problems´ over the

top of ‘Seven Nation Army´. Now, where's that White Stripes vinyl...