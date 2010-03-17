Jack White collaborates with Jay-Z

According to GQ magazine, Jack White has teamed up with Jay-Z
and the pair have recorded a new song together.
When asked by the men´s mag if he´d ever considered a hip-hop direction, White replied, "I just did a record with Jay-Z. We did a
song together a few weeks ago.”
Both artists are famously workaholics and mutual admirers of
each other´s musical output, so perhaps it´s not that surprising. White seems
pleased though.
“It was incredible,”
said White. “I played him something that I've been kicking around for a while
and he immediately came out with words for it. It's unbelievable-sounding."
Well in that case, we´ll believe it when we hear it. But for
now, we´re content to create our own mash-up by rapping '99 Problems´ over the
top of ‘Seven Nation Army´. Now, where's that White Stripes vinyl...